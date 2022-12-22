Salvation Army, Good Sam prepare to take in homeless during freezing temperatures

43 deaths have been reported among the homeless population in the Coastal Bend this year. About half of those were due to cold weather, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As temperatures dip below the freezing mark, several homeless shelters are preparing to house those in need.

The Good Samaritan Rescue Mission is a 213 bed facility, located between Leopard and IH-37 on Nueces Bay (look for the blue roofs!). As of Thursday night, the shelter had 20 beds for women and 20 beds for men available.

The Salvation Army's emergency shelters can assists up to 20 families, 50 single men, and 10 veterans. The shelter is located at 1804 Buford St. Those in need can call (361) 884-9497 to see if any beds are available.

"Our plans as of right now are to open our doors to the public -- at the very latest would be Thursday," Social Services Director and President of the Homeless Issues Partnership Kyle Knuteson said. "As the weather changes and it looks like it's getting colder quicker, we'll open our doors sooner than that."

43 deaths have been reported among the homeless population in the Coastal Bend this year. Knuteson said cold weather was responsible for about half of those deaths.

Brian Burns contributed to this story.

