Shelters remain in high hopes to accommodate residents in scolding heat

Despite the heat, the spirits of residents at Good Samaritan Rescue Mission remain high as temperatures rise.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Like most shelters, outreach during the winter months is visible with clothing and food drives. However, the summer is just as important when keeping residents safe who don’t have a home of their own.

Bonifagio Martinez is a resident at Good Samaritan Rescue Mission. He's 70 years old and was born and raised in Corpus Christi. He's seen many summers like this one and said, nothing is going to stop him in this heat.

“What heat? I’m used to it,” Bonifagio said.

Bonifagio has a simple routine to keep himself hydrated in high temperatures, which starts with plenty of water.

“Maybe 18, 20 bottles a day,” Bonifagio said.

Even though water is essential, Bonifagio said he doesn't end his day without enjoying some sugar, particularly a cold Coke.

Alfred Martinez is the Assistant Director of Good Samaritan Rescue Mission. Making sure residents are taken care of is a top priority.

“It’s South Texas," Alfred said. "So we try to keep our air conditioners running nonstop over here, everything is running currently. And we keep those going, keep our residents cool, we've got plenty of fluids available."

Although the shelter hasn't seen a drastic increase of occupants, the facility has seen the reality of inflation in it's needed supplies. Miraculously they've managed to continue serving those who need help the most.

"We've had to adjust," Alfred said. "And of course, there are price increases for everything right now. But we're maintaining and doing what we have to do."

Alfred said that taking care of residents all year and still being able to do so in trying financial times like these, is a remarkable feat.

"We're just excited," Alfred said. "Just to take care of everything that we're able to, and we're blessed to be able to do so."

For some Corpus Christi residents like Bonifagio, the recipe for a great summer begins and ends with spending time with the people you care about most.

“A happy family, that’s all that it is," Bonifagio said.

