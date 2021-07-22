Kleberg County Sheriff expected to be released from hospital Thursday

On Sunday evening, Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick experienced a non-COVID related medical emergency.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Over the weekend, Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick was being treated at a local hospital after experiencing a non-COVID related medical emergency. He had been in intensive care until his condition began to improve.

Sheriff Kirkpatrick is now expected to be released from the hospital on Thursday after being there since Sunday evening.

Deputy Sheriff Jamie Garza said the sheriff is thankful for the community's outpour of well wishes.

"We keep him informed on everything that's going on and I guess the only hard part we have is trying to keep him from coming back to work," Garza said. "He's making an excellent recovery. He and his wife thank all of the well-wishers, the texts, calls."

Sheriff Kirkpatrick said he plans on taking a few days off to rest and fully recover before returning to the office.

