Kleberg County Sheriff hospitalized for non-COVID related medical condition

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The City of Kingsville announced via Facebook that Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick is currently undergoing serious medical treatment at a hospital in the Coastal Bend.
Officials said an unexpected medical event on Sunday evening hospitalized Sheriff Kirkpatrick.
The details on the incident are limited, though city officials said it is non COVID related and that the sheriff is recovering.
This is a developing story. Stick with 3News as we learn more.
