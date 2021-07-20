Kleberg County Sheriff hospitalized for non-COVID related medical condition

Officials said an unexpected medical event on Sunday evening hospitalized Sheriff Kirkpatrick.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The City of Kingsville announced via Facebook that Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick is currently undergoing serious medical treatment at a hospital in the Coastal Bend.

The details on the incident are limited, though city officials said it is non COVID related and that the sheriff is recovering.

