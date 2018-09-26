Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Nueces County Sheriff Jim Kaelin announced Tuesday on social media that he is retiring at the end of October to spend more time with family.

His retirement leaves the question: Who will take over for the remaining two years of his term?

Kaelin said he has met every goal he has set for himself and is particularly proud of his efforts to improve the Nueces County Jail.

"My last goal is currently undergoing right now, and that's the expansion of the Nueces County Jail as we bring another 144 beds online," Kaelin said. "That's taken me more than seven years to get to that point."

The sheriff took to Facebook Tuesday morning to announce his retirement, saying he wanted to spend time with his wife and grandchildren. He said he considered retiring before the last election, but he felt he would be leaving the department in a lurch.

"I drew an opponent who used to be a sheriff here. I said my employees do not need that person coming back in here," Kaelin said.

Another goal that Kaelin said he set for himself was to solve staffing problems.

"I'm going to leave here with a full staff in that jail, and that's a major accomplishment," Kaelin said.

Kaelin has been in office for the last 12 years. Prior to that he spent 29 years with the Department of Public Safety. He also spent nine years in the military.

County Commissioner Joe Gonzalez said while he understands Kaelin's reasons for leaving, he wishes the Commissioner's Court had more time to find a replacement.

"I wish we could wait until November or December and not rush into this because one month is kind of short for you to look at people and interview people," Gonzalez said. "It's going to be a tough decision to make."

Gonzalez said he hopes whoever the court chooses as Kaelin's replacement will be well qualified to operate the jail.

Kaelin said, for the sake of department morale, he hopes his replacement will come from outside the department.

"The thing about an outsider who brings in all of the, the cliques that begin to develop in any organization, those cliques all dismantle when someone from the outside comes in," Kaelin said.

Kaelin said he is confident that the Commissioner's Court will choose a qualified successor to fill the remaining two years of his term.

