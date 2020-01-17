TAFT, Texas — The Taft Independent School District put out notice on social media at around 10:30 a.m. Friday that students and faculty are sheltering in place.

According to the post by Taft ISD, administrators were made aware "of a possible situation at Taft High School."

The post goes on to say that the school has gone into shelter in place as a precaution.

Taft Independent School District Some of our Woodroe Petty Elementary Students had the opportunity to... participate in the City of Taft Downtown Sidewalk Groundbreaking Ceremony this morning. This is Phase 2 and 3 of the Downtown Revitalization Sidewalk Project. Thank you to Taft ISD Administrators and Students, City of Taft, Taft EDC, TQIC, TXDOT and all local businesses for your support on this project.

3News reached out to the San Patricio County Sheriff, who explained that the school was placed under what's called a "soft lockdown" due to worries that some fighting between students that occurred on campus Thursday could continue.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: