Scam: No, the Nueces County Sheriff's Office will never try to serve a warrant over the phone

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office warns of two phone scams going around

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) is warning citizens of two phone scams that are going around the Coastal Bend.

In the first scam, the caller says there is a warrant out for the person, and they must give the caller a credit card number over the phone to avoid arrest. The second scam is similar, but the caller says the person must buy a prepaid gift card and mail it off to avoid arrest.

The NCSO said they will never attempt to serve a warrant or ask for any credit card information over the phone.

These scammers are using a method called "spoofing," where the official number from the NCSO is copied and used to make the calls, according to a post by the NCSO.

Again, the NCSO will never ask for any financial information or money over the phone and will not attempt to serve any warrants over the phone.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: