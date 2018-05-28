Many residents gathered at Sherrill Park on Monday to honor those who lost their lives for our country.

The Veterans band of Corpus Christi performed at the ceremony.

"We're here to recognize the gold star families, brothers and sisters that their family members paid the ultimate sacrifice so we can enjoy the freedom that we have today," band member James Mobley said.

Aside from having the band play, the ceremony also included time for the names of the soldiers to be read out loud.

