Shook Towing busy at work during high floods in the Coastal Bend

There are certain areas in Corpus Christi that get more flooded than others. Richard Shook shares tips for drivers who are caught in the high waters.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday's rain brought problems for drivers who found themselves stalled in high water while driving through flooded areas.

When the rain comes down, however, Shook Towing jumps into action.

"I get about the same amount of calls during the storm, but after the storm is when I get more," Owner Richard Shook said. "Usually once someone sees us, they're just glad to see you there and they're like 'Okay, let's just pick it up and get it home.'"

There are certain places in Corpus Christi that get more flooded than others, which Shook calls 'hot spots.'

"This is Yorktown and Rodd Field, right across the new Del Mar campus," Shook pointed out. "This area floods a lot when it rains."

Shook said getting stalled in flooded water is mostly preventable, but in the event people absolutely have to drive in it, he recommends slowing down completely to an idle and letting the car walk itself.

"Don't give it gas," Shook instructed. "Don't make any waves because the water you see splashing outside of the car, it's splashing the same height underneath the vehicle which will flood the engine compartment out."

Shook encourages everyone to drive safely in these conditions and to remember the number one rule: turn around, don't drown.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.