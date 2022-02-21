Shooter on the loose after killing 17-year-old boy over the weekend, police say

Officers found the boy in the street with an apparent gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A shooting over the weekend left a 17-year-old dead, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 18 on the 2200 block of Bolivar. Dispatchers with the CCPD sent officers to a call of shots fired in the area.

Officers found the boy in the street with an apparent gunshot wound when they got to the scene. The officers provided medical aid until EMS arrived, police said.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed that a disturbance occurred in the street before the shooting, CCPD officials said.

No one has been arrested at this time.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS.

