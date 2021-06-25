Shooting at gentlemen's club sends one to hospital overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was found with a gunshot wound overnight in the parking lot of a gentlemen's club, officials tell 3News.
Officers were called to Bottoms Up on Williams and Airline for gunshots heard in the area. When they arrived, they found the man in his 20s on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police said they believe this shooting happened during a robbery and are currently looking for three men who they believe are involved.
Officers are currently reviewing surveillance footage from the area.
