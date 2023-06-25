Shooting investigation after one man shot at La Armada apartments

That man was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police were called to La Armada apartments for a shooting.

Officers arrived just before 8 p.m. They found a man that had been shot and provided medical aid until medics arrived.

The man was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Check back with 3NEWS for more updates when they become available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!