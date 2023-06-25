x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Shooting investigation after one man shot at La Armada apartments

That man was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police were called to La Armada apartments for a shooting.

Officers arrived just before 8 p.m. They found a man that had been shot and provided medical aid until medics arrived.

The man was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. 

Check back with 3NEWS for more updates when they become available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

Before You Leave, Check This Out