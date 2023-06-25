Shooting investigation after one man shot at La Armada apartments

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police were called to La Armada apartments for a shooting.
Officers arrived just before 8 p.m. They found a man that had been shot and provided medical aid until medics arrived.
The man was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Check back with 3NEWS for more updates when they become available.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Man attacked, killed by pack of dogs in Rockport
- Young girl drowns at Aransas Pass Aquatic Center
- Wheel of Fortune Live! is coming to Corpus Christi
- Potentially dangerous bacteria found in Gulf of Mexico poses health risk to Coastal Bend community
- First stay cable to be installed on Harbor Bridge Project
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.