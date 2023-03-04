Shooting investigation leads to thousands of chickens seized in Dallas, police say

Police say they also seized paraphernalia related to cockfighting.

DALLAS — Thousands of chickens that are believed to be involved in cockfighting have been seized at a property in Dallas amid a shooting investigation, police told WFAA.

Dallas police said they responded around 6:20 p.m. Friday to a shooting in the 10100 block of Rylie Road near U.S. 175 and Interstate 20.

A man was found shot at the location and was transported to a hospital, where he is stable, police said. The shooting appeared to have stemmed from a fight with unknown suspects, according to police.

During the investigation at the property, police said officers found thousands of chickens.

"We are looking at over 2,000 birds located at the property. We've been out all weekend seizing them," Dallas police spokesperson Kristin Lowman said.

Police said they believe the birds were being trained to fight.

The department's animal cruelty unit obtained and executed a search warrant, according to police, and seized the chickens, along with paraphernalia related to cockfighting.

While there have been no charges filed so far in the animal case, police said a suspect, 47-year-old Bernardo Betancourt, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in regards to the shooting.

According to police sources, investigators believe the shooting was the result of a person who purchased a chicken and was upset at the seller over the bird not performing well.

Neighbors told WFAA they were shocked to learn that so many chickens were being trained to fight near their home.

"We never go back there. We knew there were chickens back there. You hear them in the morning and evening. We didn't really know there was something going on," one neighbor said.

Dallas police said they are still removing all the chickens from the property and are working with the state to figure out where to place them.

Further details were not released as investigations into the chickens and the shooting continue.