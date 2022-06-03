Shooting investigation underway in Sinton

According to San Patricio County Sheriff, law enforcement officials are on scene at a residence on Sodville Street in Sinton.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement officials are on scene of an active investigation in Sinton.

According to San Patricio County Sheriff, Oscar Rivera, a shooting investigation is underway after a call came in around 8:15 p.m. Friday. Law enforcement was dispatched to a residence on Sodville Street.

According to Rivera, one person has been shot, but their condition could not be confirmed at this time.

A suspect has not been identified.