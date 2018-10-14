Taft (Kiii News) — A spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a shooting in Taft has left 4 men dead. Another person who was injured was airlifted by HALO Flight and taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi.

The dispute reportedly happened at a home in the 500 block of Wilburn Street following an argument between two families during a one year old's birthday party Saturday evening.

Due to there having been several witnesses at the party, Texas Rangers and DPS have taken over the investigation in order to help the San Patricio Co. Sheriff's Office and Taft P.D., to interview everyone.

There is limited information about possible suspects in this case. We are hoping to hear more from law enforcement officials today. Stay with 3 News as this story continues to develop.

