Corpus Christi police searching for suspect in shooting on 15th Street

A 42-year-old man was shot in the leg, police said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg Tuesday morning, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

The shooting happened on the 1700 block of 15th Street just before noon.

Officers are searching for a 35-year-old man who left the scene in a silver SUV, officials told 3News on scene.

The man who was shot is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story and we will post updates here as they are received.

This is the second shooting officers with the police department have responded to in just two hours.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.