Shop Amazon on Black Friday, help Ronald McDonald House of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you plan on shopping on Amazon on Black Friday, you can also make a difference for families going through a rough time at the Ronald McDonald House of Corpus Christi.
If you shop Amazon today by using this link, smile.amazon.com/ch/74-2378671 or with AmazonSmile "ON" in the Amazon shopping app, AmazonSmile will donate to the Ronald McDonald House.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi provides a comfortable home-away-from-home for families who must travel to fulfill their children’s healthcare needs at Driscoll Children's Hospital.
You can also make a donation directly to the charity here.
