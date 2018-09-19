Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Organizers with Shop with a Cop are getting a jump start Tuesday on the holiday shopping.

The non-profit joined the Rotary Club of Kingsville to help raise money for the annual shopping spree that gives back to kids in South Texas.

During Shop with a Cop, officers take local kids shopping during the month of December.

In 2018 officers hope to take 700-kids on their dream shopping spree.

Currently, organizers still need your help to make that dream come true.

"We're probably about 45-thousand dollars away from our goal to be able to take all the kids that we want to take shopping," executive director Tara Mylett said.

Shop with a Cop serves children in Nueces, San Patricio, and Kleberg County.

