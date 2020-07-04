CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The commissary at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi is changing the way they do things in light of the coronavirus pandemic. According to base officials, anyone shopping at the Navy exchange must wear a face mask before entering the store.

Officials said the covering cannot be offensive and must fit snugly around the mouth and nose.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: