Shoppers search for necessities as H-E-B reports delays in shipments due to weather

With shortages on milk and water, some shoppers are spending hours driving around looking for essentials.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many of the shelves at local H-E-B grocery stores have been empty, and that continued Thursday as weather across the state continues to affect deliveries, officials said.

With the shortage on items like milk and water, some shoppers are spending hours driving around looking for essentials. Many have already visited the stores in hopes of finding what they need. On Thursday, the H-E-B in Portland was low on produce, meat and frozen foods. 

3News reached out to H-E-B to see when residents can expect more shipments. They said it all depends on the weather. Shipments are still going out, but the weather is causing delays.

"I actually had to go to the Valley to get some waters because they didn't have any here. That was as close as we got. Just waters and orange juice and stuff like that," resident Gloria Dominguez said.

Fortunately, Dominguez was able to find some water in town on Thursday. She said her concern now is for all the elders and parents with small children who can't find what they need.

