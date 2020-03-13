CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Area grocery stores continued to be overrun by panicked shoppers Friday due to concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Items like toilet paper, rice and beans are getting hard to come by.
3News Reporter Michael Gibson went Live from the H-E-B at Moore Plaza with the details.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Driscoll Children's Hospital employee tests negative for COVID-19 coronavirus
- Area school districts extending Spring Break amid coronavirus concerns
- Aransas Pass pharmacy tech arrested for stealing prescription drugs
- Public health emergency declared after first coronavirus case confirmed in SA; limits imposed on large gatherings