CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott put out a warning to all shoppers, online and in-store, about price gouging for medical supplies and how you can help stop such schemes here in Texas.

Governor Abbott said that "price-gouging is un-Texan and will not be tolerated in this state," saying that there have been instances of stores marking up products because their distributors are raising prices on medical supplies in the wake of the coronavirus.

Recently, Amazon pulled one million products over the past couple of months because of this tactic. The Better Business Bureau said that it is not ethical for distributors to raise the prices for consumers.

The State wants to ensure that anyone who engages in this act will be held accountable.

"We know the price of hand sanitizer ranges between say $2-$4 usually, but now we see it at $8-$10 or even more than that," Jason Meza said. "Face masks are another issues, where people want a certain type of mask that would usually sell for under a $20 price point for a pack, now they're going for $60-$70 dollars online."

If you or anyone suspects a case of price-gouging in connection to the coronavirus threat, you are asked to file a consumer complaint. Simply visit texaslawhelp.org and click the link that says "consumer complaint form."

It is the State's priority that everyone has access to health supplies to prevent any spread of the coronavirus. Should there be extensive reports of price-gouging, the Texas Attorney General can be given broader powers from the governor to prosecute those cases.

