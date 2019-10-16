CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The fun continues out in Port Aransas for the 2019 Beachtoberfest, as it celebrates its second year in the Coastal Bend, and the next big event is Shoptoberfest!

Beachtoberfest includes a fishing tournament, a beach obstacle course, live music, and tasty fair food. This weekend they will kick off Shoptoberfest, which features Port Aransas' locally-owned shops and boutiques.

"We've got 29 great stores involved in our Shoptoberfest we've got a great map here which you can pick up at any of the locations. In Port Aransas, this is a 2-day event. Grab your shopping shoes shopping partners and head on down to the beach and enjoy some exclusive offers at these boutiques," senior manager Michele Hein said.

Shopterfest runs through from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

