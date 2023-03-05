Shortage of doctors cause high wait times for Corpus Christi patients to be seen

Corpus Christi resident Bernadette Waterman said being seen by a doctor has become more difficult, often having to schedule 5 months in advance.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend is facing a serious shortage of doctors in every specialty, according to local professionals.

It's a problem prompting many to travel to other cities for treatment.

Corpus Christi resident Bernadette Waterman said that getting seen by a doctor has become increasingly more difficult due to scheduling.

"When I go make an appointment they normally have to schedule me like months in advance. So like 4 or 5 months in advance," she said.

Scheduling was the most common complaint 3NEWS found was among resident's concerns. Corpus Christi OB-GYN Dr. Christine Canterbury said that the city has seen a staggering decrease in OB-GYNs.

"We've lost 18 OB-GYNs in this town in the last five years," she said.

Driscoll Children's Hospital Vice President and COO Dr. Mary Dale Pearson said that the doctor shortage is spread across every specialty.

"Clearly we're short and we've got a number of physicians that are nearing retirement age. Some who are past retirement, what people normally consider retirement age of 65. And so I think it is a problem for our community," she said.

A report by the Association of American Medical Colleges said that the United States faces a projected shortage of between 37-124,000 physicians within 12 years.

Peterson said that doctors can make more money in larger, richer metropolitan areas, but loan forgiveness programs and a visa extension program could help.

"They can come to an underserved area and serve at least 2 years and then they can work towards a more permanent residency or visa status in our community," she said. "And of course we hope that when people come here for at least 2 years they fall in love with the beautiful Coastal Bend community that we all love, and then will stay."

3NEWS spoke with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Orel Everett who said he is also seeing shortages in every category of doctors and specialists.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!