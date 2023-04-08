Shortage of particular Enfamil formula leaves Corpus Christi woman struggling to feed her child

3NEWS sent out a request to find out what was going on. We did not hear back from the company.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is a certain baby formula that is not on store shelves, on which a number of families depend on.

Corpus Christi mom Crystal Castillo said that it is becoming increasingly more difficult to find Enfamil.

"My daughter is going to be without milk in two more days because this is the last can that I have," she said.

Castillo said her daughter Armandina needs it because it's the only formula she can tolerate.

"I called everywhere around Corpus. I went all the way to calling San Antonio to Austin…to family members. No where has it," she said.

3NEWS drove around town to see if we could find the formula on shelves. We didn't find it on store shelves at Walmart, nor on the Enfamil company website. We also checked cities like Los Angeles and New York and that formula was not listed as being in stock.

"This is the only one that helped her out with her stomach, cause she would throw up with all of the other ones. She wouldn't be able to hold it down and this is the one I found that she could hold him down with her stomach for her to stay full," she said.

Castillo is hoping that H‑E‑B might get some of the formula on Monday. 3NEWS sent a request for information about what's going on with this one particular kind of baby formula, but did not receive a response from the company. One of our local WIC office employees did say that they understood that Enfamil AR was being reformulated. No one could tell us for sure when the product would be on store shelves again.

