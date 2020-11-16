Shots fired during candlelight vigil for homicide victim, according to CCPD

A vigil for this morning's homicide victim was happening when a confrontation led to shots being fired, police said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shots were fired Sunday night during a candlelight vigil for a homicide victim at An's Market, officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department said.

The call came in at 8:30 p.m. as a drive-by call on the 3100 block of Port Ave., but after investigating, police believe the shots came from the crowd. No one was injured.

Officers believe someone in the crowd was involved in an argument or confrontation and someone pulled out a gun.

The candlelight vigil was for a homicide victim that was killed at the same location overnight.

There is an investigation underway. Officers have no leads at this time and are asking anyone that knows anything about this shooting to call 886-2600.

