CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In 2016 a congressional commission looked at how to get more Americans to join the military.

This week the congressional commission released a report that includes the suggestion to ask women to sign up for the draft.

The federal panel was created since Congress could not decide to expand the draft to women.

The National Commission on Military, National and Public Service released its report on recommendations to modernizing the selective service.

All men between ages 18 to 25 must be registered as part of the pool to draw from if there is another draft.

In 1981, the Supreme Court ruled that women did not have to be registered due to services not allowing women in combat roles. Three years ago those roles were opened to women.

3News asked parents and young women what they think about having women registering for the draft.

"The situation that's going to be faced, but I mean do I feel a female could do it? Yeah she can do it, but it should be optional," father Rene Pena said.,

"I can't see them just to go away the chances of losing them I couldn't deal with it," father Bryan Garrison said.

"Women always fight we want equal rights, if it's going to be equal rights make it equal all together, me as a mom I wouldn't want neither one of my kids to go," a woman said.

"In the time right now a lot of women feel uncomfortable especially around men, so requiring them to go wouldn't be the best thing I guess, if they're interested of course," Victoria Cavazos said.

In a 3News Facebook post viewers commented that they agree women should be required considering equality between men and women.

Members are still gathering feedback on public services options in the U.S.