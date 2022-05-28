3NEWS shouts out Class of 2022 graduates

As we continue to celebrate the Class of 2022 across South Texas, there are a few senior and kinder shout outs to add to the list!

Justis Garcia

Justis is graduating from Carroll High School. After graduation, she will be attending the University of Texas at San Antonio to become a psychiatrist. Congratulations, Justis!

Yazmine Lei Rios

Yazmine is graduating from Gregory Portland High School. After graduation, she will be attending Del Mar College to become a nurse. Congratulations, Yazmine!

Riley Rhodes Haigood

Riley is graduating from Dawson Elementary School. Congratulations, Riley!

Lily Cowan

Lily is graduating from Weldon Smith Elementary School. Congratulations, Lily!

