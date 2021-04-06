x
Shrimp boat collision in Aransas Pass

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — In Aransas Pass, a shrimp boat crashed into a motorboat in the AP harbor. The shrimping boat was the one to run over the smaller watercraft.

AP police said they do have a marine unit to patrol the harbor. If you find yourself in an emergency, dial 911.

