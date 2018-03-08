ARANSAS PASS (Kiii News) — The shrimping season has begun and area shrimpers have good news for their customers.

The shrimping season begins in mid-July and continues until fall. If you drive near Conn Brown Harbor in Aransas Pass, you may see more and more shrimp boats coming and going from the Erickson and Jenson Seafood Company.

Owner Grant Erickson, who runs 12 shrimping boats, said this season has seen plenty of shrimp so far.

"These boats have been coming in with tremendous volumes of shrimp, and shrimp is cheap and everybody should enjoy it," Erickson said.

Erickson said his boats are averaging over 100,000 pounds when they dock and he expects those averages to exceed 150,000 pounds in the next few weeks.

Erickson processes and ships the catch from his plant at the harbor.

