Shrimporee draws thousands to Aransas Pass

After a parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, gates opened at noon to a line about a half mile long.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tens of thousands of people are expected to visit Aransas Pass for the 75th annual Shrimporee.

The shrimp is certainly not hard to come by. All the food sold is going to a good cause for all of the local organizations selling it.

Martha Tabler, Aransas Pass Panther Athletic Booster Club treasurer, explained how student athletes benefit from the money raised.

"Last year were able to buy a brand-new football inflatable tunnel that the football players got to run through as well as powerlifting equipment, bats and baseballs," she said, "We try to provide anything that the students need in order to play their sport."

Tabler said the Athletic Booster Club raised $7,000 for Aransas Pass ISD at the Shrimporee last year, translating to success in various sports.

There was a shrimp eating contest, carnival, and food vendors, including 15 non-profit organizations selling food for various causes.

The Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce said more than 50,000 people are expected throughout the weekend, bringing a boost to the local economy.

More than 300 volunteers and 100 arts and crafts booths were there making the event even bigger than last year.

