The 5th Annual Stringers for Scholarships tournament is happening June 8 and 9th at Marker 37 Marina.

Entry fee is $100 per person or $400 for a team of 4.

All proceeds go toward scholarships through the Del Mar College Foundation.

If you're interested in registering, visit http://www.delmar.edu/foundation or call 361-698-1317.

© 2018 KIII