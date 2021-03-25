x
Silver Alert discontinued for Mathis woman

Bertha Quintana was found safe and sound, officials said.
Credit: TxDPS

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Silver Alert has been discontinued for a Mathis woman who has been found safe, officials said. 

Bertha Quintana was wearing a green bathrobe when she was last seen around 1 a.m. on March 24 at Spohn Shoreline, the Silver Alert says. 

Bertha, 74, is described as a 5'3 feet, 120 pound white woman with black hair and brown eyes.

Bertha, 74, is described as a 5'3 feet, 120 pound white woman with black hair and brown eyes.

