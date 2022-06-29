SILVER ALERT: Man with cognitive impairment missing out of Alice

ALICE, Texas — A man is missing out of Alice and police are asking for the public's help to find him.
Mario Marroquin, 80, is 5'8 with white hair and brown eyes. He has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment, police said.
Marroquin was last seen in the overnight hours of June 26 on West Fifth Street. He drives a white 2020 Subaru Outback with the Texas license plate LKF2DV.
Call 361-664-0186 if you have any information that can help police locate Marroquin.
