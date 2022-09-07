Cones block of sinkhole in Corpus Christi street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers, beware! A sinkhole has opened up on Harris Drive and Carroll Lane.
The hole has been marked off by cones by city officials. Use caution if you have to travel in the area.
There is no word on when the hole may be filled in.
