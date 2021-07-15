Massive sinkhole at Betty Jean Dr. near Williams intersection in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from July 14.
Watch out! A sinkhole that appears to be about six feet wide was found near Betty Jean Dr. near the Williams intersection.
Police are currently redirecting traffic as Corpus Christi Utility Crews are working on the scene.
Sinkhole in Corpus Christi
