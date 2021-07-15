Massive sinkhole at Betty Jean Dr. near Williams intersection in Corpus Christi

Police are currently redirecting traffic in the area.

Watch out! A sinkhole that appears to be about six feet wide was found near Betty Jean Dr. near the Williams intersection.

Police are currently redirecting traffic as Corpus Christi Utility Crews are working on the scene.

