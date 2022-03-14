Sinkhole opens up on Staples, Mary Streets

The area has now been blocked off by officials.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews with the City of Corpus Christi are out on Mary St. near Staples St. repairing the roadway after a sinkhole opened up over the weekend.

This photo was sent to us by 3News viewer Veronica Alvarado on Sunday. She said she took the photo after at first thinking it was just a small pothole. When she got closer, she noticed the entire road had been washed away in that area.

Shelby Coppedge, City of Corpus Christi PIO for water utilities, said the sinkhole was caused by the age and condition of the roadway. Crews are working to get the road repaired, but there is no timeline due crews having to dewater the hole and explore the conditions more.

The area has now been blocked off by officials.

Coppedge said they hope to have the repairs completed by the end of the week.

