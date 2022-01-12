Sinton Christmas night parade also honors the memory of Betsy Mandujano

San Patricio County Sherriff Oscar Rivera said she always wanted to put together a candy cane parade float -- a request they made come true in her honor.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Sinton hosted its annual illuminated Christmas Parade Thursday night.

The event helps to bring the public together in downtown Sinton to take in the holiday spirit. However, it was also a bittersweet night for San Patricio County Sherriff Oscar Rivera, who recently lost one of his own.

Betsy Mandujano, one of the victims in the wrong-way crash on the Harbor Bridge, was the communications operator in Rivera's department for 10 years.

Rivera told 3NEWS that she would always walk with the parade and she was a big part of organizing their events -- including the float. He adds that she always wanted to put together a candy cane parade float -- a request they made come true in her honor.

"We went ahead and honored that and built a candy cane parade float for her in her honor and we have her picture posted as a memory to her," he said.

Rivera adds that more needs to be done to protect motorists from wrong-way drivers.

