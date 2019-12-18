CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders in Sinton are looking to sign off on a $6.3 million deal to provide emergency services for the future site of Steel Dynamics.

Construction on the $1.9 billion steel mill is set for early 2020. It will be located just outside of Sinton where Highway 77 and Highway 89 meet. Community leaders expect the economic impact to be massive and to create 600 permanent jobs.

Council members will consider the industrial district agreement that will provide access to City water and the sewer system, as well as other protection services like fire, in exchange for that $6.3 million over 15 years.

