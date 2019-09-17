SINTON, Texas — A cotton farmer in Sinton, Texas, is facing a huge loss after a fire burned through more than 400 cotton bales in San Patricio County Monday night. In fact, they were still burning as of Tuesday evening.

Smoke could still be seen from miles away as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, but thankfully fire officials say the blaze has been contained.

Fire Marshal Steven Loving said while the destruction is a huge loss for the company, it's something that cotton growers are always prepared for. He said combustion can happen when the decomposition process begins inside the round. When a hot round gets moisture inside, any oxygen that gets in breaks it down, generating heat in the process.

"As it builds, it continues to, and then once it gets sufficient amount of oxygen it becomes an open flame situation," Loving said.

Loving said luckily the gin operators were able to work with the fire departments quickly to move other rounds that were at risk. He said since each round was a different grade, there is not an estimate on the monetary loss from the fire.

