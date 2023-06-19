One killed in crash in San Patricio County

A driver didn't properly yield to oncoming traffic while turning onto US-77 and was hit by another car.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — One person died after a crash in San Patricio County Sunday night just after 10 p.m.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver of a Ford Fusion, who was traveling westbound on CR-1196 near Sinton, failed to properly yield to oncoming traffic on US-77 and was hit by a Dodge Durango.

One person died, officials said. It is not clear which car the fatality happened in. The person has not been publicly identified as officials wait to notify next-of-kin.

The crash is still under investigation.

