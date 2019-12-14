Sinton's ambulance service lost $3.4 million over the past 15 years. According to Sinton City Manager John Hobson, the problem finally came to light when financial experts told the city that because of the losses the ems service was showing on the books, the city might start having a hard time getting another bond.

Sinton City Manager John Hobson told 3News that the city could not continue to lose money on EMS services as it had been, so he decided to take it private.

The City of Sinton says it was losing around $175,000 each year because of providing an EMS service that not all patients ended up paying for at collection time.

Some residents who heard about the change are hoping that service won't be affected.

"As long as they can have all the proper updated equipment inside that ambulance and be specifically trained in anything and everything," resident Edward Vargas Silva said.

"I'm sure they'll take good care of everybody, so you don't have any questions at all about it? Nope," resident Nedra Wright said.

The city is going to pay allegiance $175,000 a year.

According to Hobson, the company promises to be able to put two 911 ambulances into service at the same time instead of just one, which is how the city runs it.

"Whichever company or contractor does it, I mean if the services are there," resident Mike Doria said.

"The same thing what he was saying what the services about what are they going to bring to us are we are going to have problems with it or not," resident Arnulfo Fonseca said.

"I live out of town 7 or 8 miles, and I think it would be good to have one out in the county myself," county resident Howard Fawcett said.

Hobson says that 40% of 911 calls the city ambulances show up to are out in the county. A strain on the budget the city couldn't keep absorbing alone since the county has only paid 4 percent of the ems costs stretching back 15 years.

There will be no change in service or the service area.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: