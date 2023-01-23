Sinton farmer sees increase in demand for eggs

3NEWS checked around the Coastal Bend and found that a dozen eggs will run residents between $5.56, and almost $8 for an organic dozen.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the price of eggs reaching an all time high, area farmers are feeling the demand for people wanting their hens -- or the eggs that they lay.

Robin Smith and her husband own R&L Smith Farms in Sinton. Buyers can find just about anything from goats to turkeys, and her current money maker -- hens.

Her animals keep her busy and in fact, last year she took a step back from the egg business, until now.

"I've never seen this, cost this much," she said.

3NEWS checked around the Coastal Bend and found that a dozen eggs will run residents between $5.56, and almost $8 for an organic dozen. Robin said they've also had to raise their prices to match the costs it takes to lay the eggs.

"The problem with inflation is small little farmers like me, a year half ago I was buying feed at $9.97 a bag, and now its $22 dollars a bag," she said.

With the number of mouths Robin has to feed on a daily basis, she said the rise in costs has to go somewhere -- which isn't always in her pockets.

"With my prices at $7 a dozen, I am making 50 cents a dozen off of them," she said.

Robin added that she had put in a lot of hard work and early mornings for a small payout.