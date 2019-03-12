SINTON, Texas — Adrian Alaniz of Sinton, Texas, was one of several people who had the chance to visit Washington D.C. and help decorate the White House, and he recently sent back some photos!

One person was selected from each state to take part in the grand event. Alaniz was selected to represent the great state of Texas. The community of Sinton held a send-off party for him back on Nov. 19.

Alaniz sent back photos of some of the areas in the White House that he got to decorate!

"During my time here I had the honor of decorating many rooms in the White House, including three of the Christmas trees and several of the mantle garlands," Alaniz said. "I did a ton of floral work while I was there and I even got to partake in decorating the presidential office and residential areas."

