SINTON, Texas — The Sinton ISD is responding after one of its students posted something on social media that a lot of people found to be racist. The post has since been removed, but it turns out the student's father is the principal at Sinton High School.

The principal took to Twitter two days ago to issue an apology saying in part:

I express my deepest apologies for the image and words my son chose to post on social media yesterday. There is no justification for such action and I want it to be known that this matter has been addressed thoroughly in my household. My son and I discussed his actions, the consequences of hateful language and our values well into the early hours of the morning. I feel confident that further incidents of this nature will not occur from our household.

When we contacted the district, the superintendent said they can't legally comment on the specifics of the situation, but did acknowledge they knew about the Facebook post. Sinton ISD released the following statement:

Sinton ISD is appalled at the racism that we are seeing here and around our country. We believe that students learn best in an environment free from discrimination based on a person’s race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability age or any other basis prohibited by law. Sinton ISD is aware of offensive comments made by one of its students on social media but due to the Federal Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) cannot legally comment on the specifics of this situation.

The principal also said in his statement that if anyone wanted to talk to him about the incident, they are welcome to go by the high school or give him a call. He said he realizes there are tough times for our country and apologizes for the entire situation.

We have since learned the student also issued an apology via Snapchat saying in part quote "that post had nothing to do with race and it had to do with people acting like animals. I'm sorry if I offended any of my friends."

