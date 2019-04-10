CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City and school leaders met Friday morning in Sinton for their monthly Coffee with the City.

Coffee with the City is a chance for the community to hear the latest on what's going on in town and at their child's school first-hand from those in charge.

"We're all on the same team headed in the same direction. That is we ant Sinton said to be a school of choice. We want Sinton to be a community of choice. As the industry comes in and as growth happens, we want ppl to come through this area and drive by your schools to see it as a place that's exciting. There's growth there's energy and pride," Superintendent Dr. Chad Jones said.

Coffee with the City is held every first Friday of the month at different locations and is open to the public.

