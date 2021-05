Masks will not be required in summer school or for the start of the next school year, officials said.

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton ISD Board of Trustees voted last night to lift the mask mandate after this school year ends on June 3.

Masks will be optional starting with summer school and continuing to next school year.

Sinton ISD officials also said remote learning will not be an option next year.

A post by the district said if there "is a spike or another health emergency, this is subject to change at the Board's discretion.