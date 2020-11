The district now has 3 active COVID-19 cases.

SINTON, Texas — One student at Sinton Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says they have notified those who may have come into close contact with the student.

There are now three active COVID-19 cases in the district; two students at Sinton High School and one at Sinton Elementary.

