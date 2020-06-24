Sinton ISD officials halt strength and conditioning summer workouts due to confirmed case of COVID-19

Sinton officials say precautions are in place to ensure the safety of their student-athletes and coaching staff, according to UIL guidelines.

SINTON, Texas — According to a social media post from Sinton Independent School District officials, they have shut down their strength-and-conditioning summer workouts due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Athletic Director, Michael Troutman said in the Facebook post that the workouts will be suspended beginning on Wednesday, June 24th indefinitely.

"We will continue to re-evaluate the situation as we move through the summer but felt that in an abundance of caution, it would be best to not bring large groups together at this time to eliminate further spread during this spike in COVID-19 cases as a safety precaution. I will be communicating through SportsYou with updates and information," stated Athletic Director, Michael Troutman.

Coaches say if you feel that it is necessary to have your child tested, San Patricio County is having free COVID-19 tests at the County Fairgrounds, Thursday and Friday, June 25th and 26th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Officials want to remind everyone this is by appointment only, and you must call 512-883-2400 24 hours ahead of time to make an appointment.

Students-athletes across Texas started their summer strength and conditioning training on June 8 and several have had to shut down because of various concerns regarding exposure to COVID-19.