SINTON, Texas — Two students were transported to the hospital Thursday morning after a vehicle rear-ended their school bus as it was stopped and loading on US 181, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

According to the sheriff, a Sinton Independent School District bus was stopped on US 181 and had its lights flashing as it was loading students. That's when a white sport utility vehicle crashed into the back of the bus.

EMS crews responded and transported two students from the bus to the hospital. There were also children in the SUV at the time of the crash, and they were transported to the hospital by private vehicle to get checked out.

